JCF Plunged into Mourning after ACP Winchroy Budhoo Dies Suddenly

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has been plunged into mourning a high ranking member of the JCF collapsed and died suddenly Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Winchroy Budhoo died today at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon. He’d been feeling sick since yesterday.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, has reacted with sadness at the passing of ACP Budhoo.

ACP Winchroy Budhoo was the Head of the JCF’s Strategic Operations Unit.

Commissioner Quallo has described him as one of the most committed policemen he’s ever worked with. He says his passing is a ‘tremendous loss’ to the Police Force and Jamaica.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Winchroy Budhoo, who died yesterday.

He says his thoughts and prayers are with them, adding that ACP Budhoo will be ‘deeply missed’.

In a statement last evening, Minister Montague thanked him for his service to the nation.

He says his Ministry will work closely with his family to honour his memory and maintain his legacy.

