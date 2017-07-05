JCF Provides Update on Two Deceased Policemen

The Jamaica Constabulary Force says a policeman shot and killed in Central Village last night, was attacked by gunmen while walking with a female.

The body of 34-year-old Constable Herbert Hyman, was found on Hamilton Drive in Central Village, St. Catherine yesterday, with several gunshot wounds.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the incident happened at about 9:00 PM.

She says the woman was also hurt during the incident and treated at hospital.

Superintendent Lindsay says it’s not yet clear whether Constable Hyman was on duty. But she says he wasn’t part of any patrol in the area during the incident.

In the meantime, the Major Investigation Division, MID, says it’s treating as a sudden death, the demise another police officer; Constable Kevin Thompson.

Constable Thompson’s decomposing body was found at his home in Greater Portmore, St. Catherine yesterday.

Head of the MID, Senior Superintendent Cleon Marsh, says Constable Thompson’s body had no visible mark of violence. But he says a post mortem examination will offer further guidance on how the police will treat his death.

