Missionary Murders

JCF to Sanction those Culpable in Escape of Man Accused of Missionary Murders

Jan 12, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Acting Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant says disciplinary action has begun against those culpable in the escape of one of the men charged for the murder of two US Missionaries last year.

Dwight Henry escaped from the Port Maria Hospital while in police custody earlier this month.

Henry is one of two men charged with the murder of US Missionaries, 48-year old Randy Hentzel, and 53-year-old Harold Nichols .

Hentzel and Nichols were found dead in Albion Mountain district in St Mary on April 30 and May 1, respectively.

Police reports are that Henry complained of feeling unwell and was taken to the Hospital. He escaped custody while at the hospital.

Ms. Grant says the St. Mary police are dedicating all their resources to his recapture.

Acting Commissioner Grant says the New commanding Officer of the St. Mary Police is Superintendent Fabian Farquharson.

