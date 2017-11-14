JCTU Accuses IMF of ‘Simplistic’ Take on Allowances

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, is taking issue with the International Monetary Fund, IMF’s declaration that government needs to review the wage and allowance structure within the public sector.

In a recent report on Jamaica’s public sector wage bill, the IMF says the current allowance structure leads to significant inequality across the various groups.

President of the JCTU, Helene Davis-Whyte says the IMF is taking what she calls a simplistic view of the allowance system in the public sector.

She says the IMF is under the impression that all allowances can be put in the same category– but that is not so.

Mrs. Davis Whyte says what needs to be addressed is under-staffing in the public sector.

