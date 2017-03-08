Search
JCTU Holds Positive Pension Talks with Govt

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, Helene Davis-Whyte, says ongoing talks with the government regarding changes to pension reform legislation currently before Parliament are positive.

Mrs. Davis Whyte met with government officials today to discuss the proposed changes to public sector pensions.

The legislation will, among other things, require public sector workers to contribute 5-percent of their salaries toward a pension scheme.

It drew sharp criticism from several unions including the JCTU and the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, JTA.

However, Mrs. Davis Whyte while unwilling to go into details says discussions with the government have yielded some compromise.

Helene Davis-Whyte says further discussions are to be had in the coming days regarding the legislation.

