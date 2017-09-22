JCTU Rushes to Deflect Public Sector Criticisms

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU) is defending workers in the public sector amid criticisms about inefficiency and frustrating bureaucracy.

President of the JCTU, Helene Davis Whyte, admits there’re inefficiencies in the public sector. But she says what’s needed is a strategic review of the policies in the sector and more investments.

She says many public sector workers are doing the best they can with what she describes as limited and outdated resources.

Mrs. Davis Whyte says some departments have to share a single computer among as many as 20 workers.

She’s also taking issue with the system of procurement system in the public sector.

Her comments come after Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, lashed out at public sector workers for creating obstacles and frustrating the plans of various administrations.

Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, NSWMA, Dennis Chung, has also chided public sector workers, saying their inefficiency is the country’s biggest problem outside of crime.

In an interview yesterday on Nationwide This Morning, he said inefficiency is costing Jamaica some 2-percent of Gross Domestic Product each year.

