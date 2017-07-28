Search
JCTU Submits Request for 60% Public Sector Wage Increase

Jul 28, 2017

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU) has submitted a request to the Ministry of Finance for a 60-percent increase in wages for public sector workers over two years.

Executive member of the JCTU, Keith Comrie, says the group is seeking a 30-percent increase in each year.

He says the wage claim was submitted to the Finance Ministry on Monday.

Mr. Comrie says wage negotiations haven’t started yet. But there was a meeting with officials at the Finance Ministry yesterday. He says the Ministry has indicated it wants to make changes to the vacation entitlements of public sector workers.

Mr. Comrie says the Confederation has asked to see the hard copy of the document with the proposed changes.

