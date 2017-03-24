Search
JCTU Welcomes Scotiabank’s Suspension of ‘Dormant Fees’

Mar 24, 2017

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, is welcoming news that Scotiabank has joined three other commercial banks who’ve suspended charges on dormant accounts.

But it says the banks can go further.

Scotiabank– the country’s second largest bank– made the announcement yesterday following recent actions by the National Commercial Bank, First Global and CIBC First Caribbean in recent days.

The President of the JCTU is Helene Davis Whyte.

Mrs. Davis Whyte is of the view that a combination of pressure and the threat of legal action have forced the banks to suspend the dormant account fees.

She says the JCTU will be meeting with MP Fitz Jackson to have further discussions on his proposals.

Mr. Jackson, who’s the Member of Parliament for South St. Catherine has been leading the charge against exorbitant fees charged by commercial banks.

He’s also said he intends to file a class action suit against banks over the practice of charging fees for dormant accounts which he says is ‘illegal’ and ‘immoral’.

