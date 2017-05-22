JDDB Chairman Lifts Lid on Sacking of CEO

The Chairman of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) Donald Elvey, is this afternoon saying what led to the sacking of its former Chief Executive Officer, Hugh Graham.

Mr Elvey says Mr Graham’s mismanagement of the $20-million hay project contributed to him being sacked earlier this month.

Mr. Elvey says a report by auditors in the Agriculture Ministry, has found that the hay project was badly managed. He says the $20-million project was geared towards the development of pasture and the production of hay at the Bodles Research station in St. Catherine and the Hounslow Training Centre in St. Elizabeth.

He says the objective of the project was to improve the nutrition of the animals and increase milk production, especially during the drought season.

Mr. Elvey says the funds were disbursed in three-phases.

However, none of the phases geared towards the development of the project were satisfactory.

Mr. Elvey says the funds disbursed were misused.

He says the money was wasted because management oversight was lacking.

Mr. Elvey also says there was also a lack of accountability.

He says this is part of the reason why the former CEO’s contract was not renewed.

Meanwhile, he says the Board is reviewing all projects it oversees.

And when contacted by Nationwide News this afternoon, the former Board CEO, Hugh Graham, says the mismanagement of funds was done by the Agriculture Ministry.

He says reports on the expenditures of the project were constantly outstanding.

According to Mr. Graham the board was responsible for implementing the project.

Hugh Graham says the second $10-million disbursement was made based on an emergency request from the Ministry.

Mr. Graham says the audit report is confirmation of the Board’s suspicion regarding the management of the project. This he says led to the board suspending the project.

