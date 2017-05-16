JDF Leading Rescue Efforts in Linstead

The Jamaica Defence Force is now spearheading rescue efforts in the community of Sunny Side in Linstead, St. Catherine.

This, as twelve persons are experiencing difficulties as a result of rising waters.

Director General at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, Major Clive Davis spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Meanwhile, a woman and her children who were reportedly seen perched on a perimeter wall since 3:00 this morning in the neighbourhood to avoid the rising waters have been rescued.

ODPEM has also started coordinating its resources to assist other residents in distress.

