Search
Home Latest_MA JDF Leading Rescue Efforts in Linstead
JDF_Uniform01a

JDF Leading Rescue Efforts in Linstead

May 16, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Jamaica Defence Force is now spearheading rescue efforts in the community of Sunny Side in Linstead, St. Catherine.

This, as twelve persons are experiencing difficulties as a result of rising waters.

Director General at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, Major Clive Davis spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Meanwhile, a woman and her children who were reportedly seen perched on a perimeter wall since 3:00 this morning in the neighbourhood to avoid the rising waters have been rescued.

[Cart No: Clive Davis rescue infants and mother May 16, 2017.mp3
Time: 15s
Out-cue: ]

ODPEM has also started coordinating its resources to assist other residents in distress.

–30–

Previous PostPM Triggers National Emergency Systems as Rains Batter the Island

Related articles

weather alert

PM Triggers National Emergency Systems as Rains Batter the Island

May 16, 2017

Montague Robert

Rains Cause Major Damage in St Mary

May 16, 2017

Rain Generic

Expect Rain to Continue until Thursday

May 16, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS