JDF Recruit Remains in ICU with Mystery Illness

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, says the Health Ministry is considering air-lifting the Jamaica Defence Force recruit who remains in intensive care unit in hospital, as he’s still experiencing ‘respiratory challenges’.

The recruit says remains in the intensive care at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The Ministry is yet to diagnose what’s caused 80 JDF recruits to fall ill between last week Thursday and yesterday.

The Chief Medical Officer says six others remain on the ward but are recuperating. He says most of the other recruits are also recovering well, and can be discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has sought the help of the Pan-American Health Organization, PAHO, to assist with testing samples to find out what caused the illness.

He says all the other recruits and their instructors have been given flu shots. He says Health Ministry has now vaccinated 300 JDF personnel.

He says he’s also recommended that all future recruits be vaccinated.

