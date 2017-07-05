Jephthah Ford Corruption Case to be Decided October 10

Medical doctor, Jephthah, Ford, who’s facing a corruption charge, is to know his fate on October 10.

The date for the verdict was set today by Parish Court Judge, Simone Wolfe-Reece.

Prosecutor Joel Brown and Defense Attorney, Patrick Bailey, concluded closing arguments in the case today.

Ford is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He’s alleged to have offered a bribe to a policeman to drop a case against two Surinamese nationals from whom the police had seized over SD$554,000.

Ford, is alleged to have offered the bribe during a meeting with the investigating officer.

He allegedly offered the policeman 40 percent of the money seized if he prevented the matter involving the two Surinamese men from going to court.

Statements in the matter were referred to Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn, who advised that Ford be arrested and charged with the offense.

He’s maintained his innocence.

