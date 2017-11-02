Jephthah Ford Sentenced to 6 months Behind Bars

The prominent medical doctor, Jephthah Ford, was today sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty of corruption charges in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, in St. Andrew.

He was found guilty on two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice after he tried to bribe a police officer to release two Surinamese men caught with nearly $60-million in 2014.

Presiding judge Simone Wolfe Reece passed down a custodial sentence of six months for each count.

Both charges will run concurrently. He’s to be offered bail in the sum of $1-million pending appeal.