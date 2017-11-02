Search
Home Crime and Court Jephthah Ford Sentenced to 6 months Behind Bars

Jephthah Ford Sentenced to 6 months Behind Bars

Nov 02, 2017Crime and Court0

1

The prominent medical doctor, Jephthah Ford, was today sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty of corruption charges in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, in St. Andrew.

He was found guilty on two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice after he tried to bribe a police officer to release two Surinamese men caught with nearly $60-million in 2014.

Presiding judge Simone Wolfe Reece passed down a custodial sentence of six months for each count.

Both charges will run concurrently. He’s to be offered bail in the sum of $1-million pending appeal.

Related articles

Poor Pay & Heavy Workload Costing Solicitor General Staff

Nov 02, 2017

Unemployment Falls Marginally

Nov 02, 2017

Sentencing for Killer of Manchester Boy set for Today

Nov 02, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS