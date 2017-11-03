Jephthah Ford to Appeal Prison Sentence

The prominent medical doctor, Jephthah Ford, was on Thursday sentenced to six months in prison after being found guilty on corruption charges when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.

Presiding Judge Simone Wolfe-Reece imposed a custodial sentence of six months for each count. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Dr. Ford’s legal team say they’ll appeal the decision.

The judge offered bail in the sum of $1-million pending the outcome of that appeal. He’s to report to the Constant Spring Police Station every Wednesday.

In August, Ford was found guilty on two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice after he tried to bribe a police officer to release two Surinamese men caught with nearly $60-million in 2014.

The Minister of Culture and Sport, Olivia Grange, and Dr Ford’s attorney, Bert Samuels are among a number of prominent people who gave character testimony on the doctor’s behalf.

In her summary of the matter Judge Wolfe Reece, says, the character witnesses and the social enquiry report helped her in coming to a decision.

She said it’s commendable the doctor, is an upstanding citizen.

But she says it’s important to punish crimes like this as a deterrent to prevent society from going into chaos.

Just before handing down the sentence she told Dr. Ford the court has the responsibility to send a clear message.

–30–