Jephthah Ford’s Sentencing Delayed to October

Prominent medical doctor, Jephthah, Ford, who was found guilty of corruption charges earlier this month will be sentenced on October 27.

Ford was to be sentenced today.

However, the date for sentencing was rescheduled when the matter was mentioned in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish court this morning.

Parish Judge, Simone Wolfe-Reece, found Ford guilty a week ago.

He was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutors led evidence that he offered to bribe a policeman to drop a case against two Surinamese men from whom the police had seized over 500-thousand US dollars.

Dr. Ford offered the bribe during a meeting with the investigating officer.

Evidence was also heard that Dr. Ford offered the policeman 40-percent of the money seized if he prevented the matter involving the two Surinamese men from going to court.

In 2014, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn recommended that Dr. Ford be arrested and charged.

–30–