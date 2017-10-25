Jepthah Ford to be Sentenced Today

Well known St Andrew medical doctor, Jephthah Ford, who was found guilty of corruption is to be sentenced in the St Andrew Parish Court today.

Dr. Ford was convicted in July on two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Prosecutors led evidence that he offered to bribe a policeman to drop a case against two Surinamese men from whom the police had seized over USD$500,000.

Dr. Ford offered the bribe during a meeting with the investigating officer.

Evidence was also heard that Dr. Ford offered the policeman 40 percent of the money seized if he prevented the matter involving the Surinamese men from going to court.

Both men were held in Kingston when police intercepted a car along the Half Way Tree Road on April 7, 2014.

The men were charged with possession of criminal property and conspiracy to possess criminal property but were freed of the charges in court.

–30–