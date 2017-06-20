JetCon Success Underscores Need for Investment Education

Chairman of Jetcon Corporation, John Jackson says the successful performance of the company and other newer businesses indicates the need for an intervention by the Jamaican authorities to educate locals on the immense opportunities that exist.

He was speaking at Jetcon’s first Annual General Meeting as a public company.

Mr. Jackson says many profit making opportunities exist for Jamaicans, however, they need to learn how to find them.

He says this means, with greater financial sophistication born out of knowledge, coupled with the advent and buoyancy of the Junior Market, ordinary Jamaican families can capitalize on various financial prospects that exist in the country.

Jackson was speaking against the backdrop of Jetcon Corporation’s doubling profits for 2016 with preliminary data to May 2017 showing revenues rising by 75-percent and profit of approximately 150-percent over last year.

