JetCon’s Q3 Orders Up 82%

President and CEO of Jetcon Corporation, Andrew Jackson, says orders for the June quarter are ahead of 2016 by 82 percent.

He says this points to a positive outcome for the rest of the year, barring any unfavorable developments.

He made the comments in his report to Shareholders for the second quarter ending June 2017.

Mr. Jackson also indicated that Jetcon enjoyed another quarter of growth in revenues and profit compared with the similar quarter in 2016.

Revenues increased 52 percent to $292 million.

