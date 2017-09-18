JFF President Promises Premier League will Begin Next Weekend

Newly elected President of the Jamaica Football Federation, JFF, Michael Ricketts, is promising that the Red Stripe Premier League will start next Sunday.

The country’s top league was expected to kick off on September 3, but was postponed by the JFF.

Football’s local governing body had cited concerns, including the failure of the Premier League Clubs Association to deliver payments owed to Montego Bay United and the referees’ body.

Ricketts says it was important to get the league started because the clubs were losing monies through no fault of their own.

Michael Ricketts was speaking on Sports Nation Live with Leighton Levy on Nationwide.

