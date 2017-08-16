Search
Home Latest_MA JFJ Director ‘Disappointed & Surprised!’ by Opposition Leader’s Comments on JCF Administrative Review
Horace Levy

JFJ Director ‘Disappointed & Surprised!’ by Opposition Leader’s Comments on JCF Administrative Review

Aug 16, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Director of Jamaicans for Justice, Horace Levy, is reacting with disappointment and surprise to the comments of Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, questioning the soundness of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry and the diligence of its Commissioners.

Dr. Phillips told Nationwide News yesterday that people should be ‘careful’ in criticizing the JCF, saying the security forces faced an ‘insurgency’ from ‘militias and illegal armies’.

He questioned whether its Commission’s report properly took that into account.

He was responding to a question about whether he believes the Jamaica Constabulary Force should withdraw its controversial administrative review report which has absolved its members of any wrongdoing or misconduct during the May, 2010 operation in West Kingston.

The report exonerated five police officers who were criticized by the Commission for dereliction duty.

Mr. Levy says he’s also surprised Dr. Phillips hasn’t read the JCF’s review report.

-30-

Related articles

KINGSTON WHARF

Govt Averts Crisis at Kingston Freeport Terminal

Aug 16, 2017

Cornwall Regional Hospital

Rotary Club Donates 10 Incubators worth $7-million to CRH Pediatric Dpt

Aug 16, 2017

Child Shot in East Kingston Gun Battle

Aug 16, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS