JFJ Director ‘Disappointed & Surprised!’ by Opposition Leader’s Comments on JCF Administrative Review

Director of Jamaicans for Justice, Horace Levy, is reacting with disappointment and surprise to the comments of Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, questioning the soundness of the West Kingston Commission of Enquiry and the diligence of its Commissioners.

Dr. Phillips told Nationwide News yesterday that people should be ‘careful’ in criticizing the JCF, saying the security forces faced an ‘insurgency’ from ‘militias and illegal armies’.

He questioned whether its Commission’s report properly took that into account.

He was responding to a question about whether he believes the Jamaica Constabulary Force should withdraw its controversial administrative review report which has absolved its members of any wrongdoing or misconduct during the May, 2010 operation in West Kingston.

The report exonerated five police officers who were criticized by the Commission for dereliction duty.

Mr. Levy says he’s also surprised Dr. Phillips hasn’t read the JCF’s review report.

