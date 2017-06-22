Search
domestic-violence-generic

JFJ Pushes for Legal Definition of Domestic Violence

Jun 22, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Human rights advocacy group, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) is calling for domestic violence to be defined in law.

Advocacy Manager at JFJ, Rodje Malcolm, says the lack of a clear definition of domestic violence in law results in vague public understanding of the issue.

He’s proposing the government use JFJ’s definition of domestic violence.

Mr. Malcolm also wants social workers and other caregivers to be allowed to apply for protection orders for children being affected by domestic violence.

Rodje Malcolm was making a submission yesterday to Parliament’s Joint Select Committee reviewing the Sexual Offences Act and other related laws.

-30-

