JFJ Questions Constitutionality of National ID System

Despite recent assurances from technocrats in the Office of the Prime Minister, questions are still being raised about the constitutionality of the proposed National Identification System.

The Chief Technical Director in the OPM in charge of the programme, Jaqueline Lynch-Stewart says it will be optional to sign up for the national identification card. But she says people would be restricted from doing business with the government without a national ID.

However, a spokesperson for Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) Suzan Goffe says that could affect people’s constitutional rights.

Ms. Goffe says, in its practical application, the bill would then make it compulsory for persons to register for a national identification card.

Meanwhile, Attorney-at-law Lloyd McFarlene, says it appears to him, based on the wording of the bill that registration is mandatory.

