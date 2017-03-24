JHTA Maintains Opposition to Changes to TEF

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, JHTA, is sustaining its pressure on the government to delay plans to redirect money destined for the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, to the Consolidated Fund.

The JHTA says the implementation delay is necessary until after consultations with stakeholders.

In closing the budget debate on Wednesday, Finance Minister Audley Shaw assured the JHTA that the government doesn’t intend to take away the money from the TEF but instead to pass the funds through central government coffers.

The measure is to take effect on April 1.

President of the JHTA, Omar Robinson, says he’s taken note of Mr. Shaw’s assurance but his Association is still opposed to the move.

He says other stakeholders have also been expressing their concerns.

