Search
Home Latest_MA JHTA Maintains Opposition to Changes to TEF
omar-robinson

JHTA Maintains Opposition to Changes to TEF

Mar 24, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, JHTA, is sustaining its pressure on the government to delay plans to redirect money destined for the Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, to the Consolidated Fund.

The JHTA says the implementation delay is necessary until after consultations with stakeholders.

In closing the budget debate on Wednesday, Finance Minister Audley Shaw assured the JHTA that the government doesn’t intend to take away the money from the TEF but instead to pass the funds through central government coffers.

The measure is to take effect on April 1.

President of the JHTA, Omar Robinson, says he’s taken note of Mr. Shaw’s assurance but his Association is still opposed to the move.

He says other stakeholders have also been expressing their concerns.

-30-

Previous PostFiscal Responsibility has Saved Jamaica $50bn in Taxes

Related articles

MURDER SCENE

Bizarre Attack Leaves Businesswoman Dead; Employees Injured

Mar 25, 2017

Ardenne High

Protest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.

Mar 25, 2017

BOJ HQ

Labour Minister Summons Restive BOJ Workers

Mar 24, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS