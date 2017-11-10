JISCO to Train Up to 60 Jamaicans in China

Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company, JISCO, the owners of the Alpart plant in St Elizabeth is to send between 30-60 Jamaicans to China for training on how to operate the new refinery plant.

That’s according to JISCO’s Assistant Managing Director, Sun Jing [SUHN JING].

He says the training is to last for two years.

The Assistant Managing Director says the training will focus on the new facility to come on stream.

Mr. Jing says it will take at least two more years for the plant to be fully operational.

Sun Jing says the Jamaicans trained in China, will be promoted to senior positions in the company.

Mr. Jing says the plant is expected to employ some three thousand people directly and over 10-thousand, indirectly.

