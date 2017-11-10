Search
Home Latest_MA JISCO to Train Up to 60 Jamaicans in China

JISCO to Train Up to 60 Jamaicans in China

Nov 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company, JISCO, the owners of the Alpart plant in St Elizabeth is to send between 30-60 Jamaicans to China for training on how to operate the new refinery plant.

That’s according to JISCO’s Assistant Managing Director, Sun Jing [SUHN JING].

He says the training is to last for two years.

The Assistant Managing Director says the training will focus on the new facility to come on stream.

Mr. Jing says it will take at least two more years for the plant to be fully operational.

Sun Jing says the Jamaicans trained in China, will be promoted to senior positions in the company.

Mr. Jing says the plant is expected to employ some three thousand people directly and over 10-thousand, indirectly.

–30–

Previous Post'Collect Containers IMMEDIATELY!' - KFTL to Importers

Related articles

Growing Support for Outlawing of Corporal Punishment

Nov 10, 2017

Clarks Town Boys too Young for Criminal Charges

Nov 10, 2017

Spanish Town Mayor Chides Cops for Absence from Transport Center

Nov 10, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS