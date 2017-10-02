JLP and PNP Upbeat After By-Election Announcement

Jamaica Labour Party Representative for the upcoming South East St Mary, Dr Norman Dunn is insisting that he’s always advocated for the interest of the people of the constituency.

He pledged to lead the way in advocating for development in the constituency.

Several JLP bigwigs, including Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, Deputy Leader James Robertson, West Portland MP, Daryl Vaz and North East St. Ann MP, Shahine Robinson also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the People’s National Party (PNP) says it welcomes the announcement of the date for the three by-elections.

In a statement last night, the Party says at long last the people of South West St Andrew, South St Andrew and South East St Mary will soon regain the benefit of parliamentary representation.

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson says the Party has been in a state of readiness for some time. He says the Party will now fine-tune its preparation in time for the polls.

He says the successful conclusion of the Party’s 79th annual conference two weeks ago confirms the high level of enthusiasm at the base of the party.

