JLP Labels PNP Vote Buying Allegations ‘Dishonest’

The governing Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, says claims by the Opposition People’s National Party, that it’s trying to buy votes in South East Mary are ‘dishonest’.

Yesterday, the PNP accused the JLP of trying to buy votes in the constituency ahead of the October 30 by-election.

The PNP says it has the evidence of a letter sent by the Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Agency, Audley Gordon, to the Executive Director of Tourism Enhancement Fund, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace.

The letter shows almost $30-million was requested from the TEF for work to done in 54 communities across St. Ann, Portland and St. Mary.

However, General Secretary of the JLP, Dr. Horace Chang, says ‘no major work’ is being done in the constituency.

Dr. Chang says the TEF is negotiating a new inter-governmental contract with the NSWMA. He says this is preventing the TEF from spending any money.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Western Portland, Daryl Vaz, says the PNP is raising concerns in an attempt to create an excuse should they lose the by-election in South East St. Mary.

