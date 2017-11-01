JLP Now Using Data-Driven Research to Guide Policy

Trinidad and Tobago based pollster, Derrick Ramsamooj, says the governing Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, is now using data-driven research to guide policy.

He was retained by the party to do two polls ahead of the South East St Mary by-election which showed the JLP’s candidate with a comfortable lead over his PNP rival.

Mr. Ramsamooj had also correctly predicted the outcome of the February 2016 general election. He says his polls were a planning exercise for the JLP.

He says the poll was extensively methodical, using young people to go out in the field to conduct the survey.

Mr. Ramsamooj is also chiding members of the Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, who’d labelled the poll as ‘fake’. He says they’re being disingenuous.

Mr. Ramsamooj says scientific political research can help the country get rid of garrison style politics.

