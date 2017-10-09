JLP & PNP All Set for Nomination Day Activities

The main political parties say they are ready for today’s nomination day activities and the upcoming by-elections.

General Secretary of the PNP, Julian Robinson says the party is confident of victory in South East St. Mary.

He says their candidate Dr. Shane Alexis has been well received in the constituency.

Meanwhile General Secretary for the JLP, Dr. Horace Chang says the party’s machinery is ready.

However, he’s particularly confident of a victory in South East St. Mary.

Dr. Chang also says the contest in that constituency is more a test of Dr. Philip’s leadership of the PNP than the government’s stewardship of the country.

South East St. Mary was won by the PNP’s Winston Green in last year’s general election by five votes following a magisterial recount.

Mr. Green passed away suddenly in August.

