JLP & PNP Confident of Victory as Polls Close

Both the governing Jamaica Labour Party, JLP and the Opposition People’s National Party, PNP, say they’re anticipating a comfortable win in South East St. Mary this evening.

The fiercely contested race has also sparked reports of misconduct and breaches at the polls.

There’s been much excitement in the constituency during the campaign and there are allegations some may have spilt over into today’s voting exercise.

Deputy General Secretary of the PNP, Basil Waite this afternoon accused the JLP of ‘stuffing’ voting lines with persons who’re not eligible to vote in the constituency.

His accusation comes amid reports that a 16-year-old girl tried to vote for an adult relative who’s not in the country.

JLP General Secretary, Dr. Horace Chang, says party representatives identified the child and prevented her from voting.

Dr. Chang says the forecast of rain today encouraged many JLP supporters to vote early. He says the JLP will win the seat comfortably.

And, Mr. Waite says the PNP’s numbers are ahead of what it had expected. He’s also expecting a comfortable win for the PNP.

