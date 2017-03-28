JLP Politician Arrested on Fraud Charges

Opposition Leader, Portia Simpson-Miller, has reportedly indicated to the police that a signature on a document allegedly prepared by businessman and JLP politician, Peter Sangster, is not hers.

The document indicates that it was signed by Mrs. Simpson Miller.

Sangster is a former JLP candidate for East Kingston.

He’s to appear in the Corporate Area Criminal Court later this week.

On Friday, he was charged with uttering forged documents, forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

Sangster is accused of forging the signature of Mrs. Simpson Miller when she was Prime Minister in 2013.

Sources say the police carried out an investigation then obtained a formal statement from Mrs. Simpson Miller about whether she’d signed the document.

The Opposition Leader reportedly said she did not sign it.

Sangster is the Managing Director of Jamus Communications Limited. He was taken into custody last Tuesday and questioned by the police.

Allegations are that over a two-year period, Sangster solicited and obtained over USD$600,000 from the chairman of the company.

He reportedly promised to get a waiver for funds owed by the company to the Universal Service Fund, USF.

Sangster is accused of forging a document purporting to be the waiver.

A date for him to appear in court has not been finalized. But he’s expected to be brought before a judge early this week.

–30 —