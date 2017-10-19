JLP says Warmington Wrong for Recent Controversial Comments

The Jamaica Labour Party says Everald Warmington was wrong to encourage residents of South East St Mary to vote for the party’s candidate in the upcoming by-election in South East St. Mary because a JLP government is in office.

Mr. Warmington, who’s the Member of Parliament for Southwest St. Catherine and State Minister with responsibility for Works, made the comments while campaigning in the constituency on the weekend.

General Secretary of the JLP, Dr. Horace Chang, says the party has spoken to Mr. Warmington about his comments which have drawn criticism and rebuke.

He says Mr. Warmington has what he calls a ‘brash’ way of expressing himself. But he says working in the Office of the Prime Minister is keeping him in check.

Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, has said Mr. Warmington’s comments constitute breaches of the Political Code of Conduct.

A by-election for South East St. Mary, along with two other constituencies in St. Andrew, is set for October 30.

