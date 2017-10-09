JLP Sets Sights on Reclaiming SW St Andrew

The political temperature in three constituencies is expected to rise today as both political parties officially start their campaigns for the October 30 by-elections.

Today is nomination day.

The two major parties have planned motorcades and spot meetings in the constituencies of South St. Andrew, South West St. Andrew and South East St Mary following the nomination of their candidates.

JLP Chairman, Robert Montague, says the party will be ‘running hard and strong’ in all three seats being contested.

While the JLP is not expected to be competitive in the corporate area constituencies, Mr. Montague says they’ll be targeting the PNP stronghold of South West St. Andrew.

Mr. Montague made the declaration during a JLP meeting in Gibbs Hill in South East St. Mary.

South West St. Andrew was previously represented by former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller who retired from politics in June.

But Mr. Montague is telling the country to watch that constituency closely over the next few weeks leading up to by-elections.

He says the JLP will also be competitive in South St. Andrew.

That constituency was represented by Dr. Omar Davies who also retired from representational politics in June.

