JLP Youth Arm Urges OCG to Speed Up SE St Ann Report

The JLP affiliate group Young Jamaica is calling on Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, to expedite his tabling of a report on corruption allegations at the South East St. Ann constituency office of the member of Parliament, Lisa Hanna.

Young Jamaica President, Howard Chamberlain, says delays in tabling the report of an investigation which began almost two years ago could damage the OCG’s credibility.

An investigation was launched after three Parish Councilors went public with allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Constituency led by MP Lisa Hanna.

During a meeting of the Association of Local Government Authorities last year, Mr. Harrison said his preliminary findings suggest serious issues of forgery and conspiracy.

Mr. Chamberlain says the allegations are of serious concern to the public.

Ms. Hanna last week came under scrutiny after the OCG released a report with damning allegations regarding the 2012 Jamaica 50 celebrations by the Ministry of Culture she led at the time.

