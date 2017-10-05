Search
JMD Depreciation Slower Than Last Year

Oct 05, 2017Business0

Central Bank Governor, Brian Wynter, says the Jamaican dollar is depreciating at a ‘significantly slower pace’ than last year.

This, despite fluctuations in the value of the local currency.

Mr. Wynter was addressing parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, (PAAC).

The Jamaican dollar began trading on Wednesday, selling at $129.57 to one US.

It had broken the $130 mark in previous days.

Mr. Wynter says the recent fluctuations in the value of the dollar reflect the fact that the local currency is now fairly valued.

