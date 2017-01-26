JOA Meets with Carter following Doping Violation

The Jamaica Olympic Association is now locked in a meeting with sprinter, Nesta Carter and his representatives.

This, as they ponder how they’ll respond to news that Carter is to be stripped of his gold medal he won as part of Jamaica’s 4 x 100 metre sprint relay team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

President of the Jamaica Olympic Association, Mike Fennell, confirmed with Nationwide News this afternoon that a meeting is underway.

The International Olympic Committee, IOC, today announced that Carter has been found to have committed an anti-doping violation as he participated in the 2008 Olympics.

As a result, Jamaica’s entire men’s 4 x 100 relay team at the 2008 Games — including Usain Bolt — have been stripped of their gold medals.

The decision also breaks Bolt’s historic ‘triple-triple’ – being the only person to ever win gold in the men’s sprint 100, 200 and 4-by-100 metres at three consecutive Olympic games, in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Carter has been given 21 days to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

And the office of the Minister of Sport, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, says she’ll not be commenting on the decision of the IOC to strip Jamaica’s 2008 4 by 100 meter relay team of their gold medal.

The IOC released a statement this morning saying Carter tested positive for the banned substance, methyl-hexane-amine.

Jamaica’s 4-by-100 men’s relay team also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

They’ve all been disqualified from the event, and stripped of their gold medals, effective immediately.

They’ve been ordered to return the medals, pins and diplomas.

The IOC says the Jamaica Olympic Association must ensure full implementation of this decision.

Both Frater and Powell have one other Olympic relay gold medal.

Frater, as part of the 2012 4-by-100 relay team in London, and Powell as part of that team in the 2016 games in Rio.

And Opposition Spokesperson on Sports, Natalie Neita-Headley, says she fully supports Nester Carter amid the drug controversy.

