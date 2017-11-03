Search
Home Business Jobs Numbers Prove Private Sector can Absorb Public Sector Job Cuts – IMF

Jobs Numbers Prove Private Sector can Absorb Public Sector Job Cuts – IMF

Nov 03, 2017Business0

Like

IMF Mission Chief to Jamaica, Dr. Uma Ramakrishnan, says the latest unemployment numbers show jobs are available in the private sector to absorb those who may be affected by cuts in the public sector.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica, STATIN, released its latest jobs numbers this week, showing more than 29,000 jobs have been created in the past year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramakrishnan says the government should pay quality public sector workers better in order to retain them.

Dr. Ramakrishnan was speaking with members of the media via video conference from Washington DC yesterday.

–30–

Previous PostBritney Williams in Special Preparation for Commonwealth Games

Related articles

RSPL Preview

Nov 03, 2017

Judge Orders Parties to Agree on Damages in LASCO vs Pfizer

Nov 03, 2017

Indian Intelligence Probe Al Faisal Conversations

Nov 03, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline