Jobs Numbers Prove Private Sector can Absorb Public Sector Job Cuts – IMF

IMF Mission Chief to Jamaica, Dr. Uma Ramakrishnan, says the latest unemployment numbers show jobs are available in the private sector to absorb those who may be affected by cuts in the public sector.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica, STATIN, released its latest jobs numbers this week, showing more than 29,000 jobs have been created in the past year.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ramakrishnan says the government should pay quality public sector workers better in order to retain them.

Dr. Ramakrishnan was speaking with members of the media via video conference from Washington DC yesterday.

