Search
Home Evening News Johnson-Smith Opens NIDS Debate in Senate

Johnson-Smith Opens NIDS Debate in Senate

Nov 03, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Government Senate Leader, Kamina Johnson-Smith, today opened debate on a landmark bill which proposes to establish in Jamaica a National Identification System, NIDS.

Debate on the bill was suspended in the Senate until next week.

The NIDS is expected to become the primary source for identity assurance and verification of Jamaican citizens.

It’s aimed at improving the governance and management of social, economic and security programmes.

Mrs. Johnson Smith responded to concerns from Opposition Senators today that that NIDS is mandatory for all Jamaican citizens.

— 30 —

Previous PostIndian Intelligence Probe Al Faisal Conversations

Related articles

RSPL Preview

Nov 03, 2017

Judge Orders Parties to Agree on Damages in LASCO vs Pfizer

Nov 03, 2017

Indian Intelligence Probe Al Faisal Conversations

Nov 03, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History