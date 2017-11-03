Johnson-Smith Opens NIDS Debate in Senate

Government Senate Leader, Kamina Johnson-Smith, today opened debate on a landmark bill which proposes to establish in Jamaica a National Identification System, NIDS.

Debate on the bill was suspended in the Senate until next week.

The NIDS is expected to become the primary source for identity assurance and verification of Jamaican citizens.

It’s aimed at improving the governance and management of social, economic and security programmes.

Mrs. Johnson Smith responded to concerns from Opposition Senators today that that NIDS is mandatory for all Jamaican citizens.

