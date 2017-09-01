Search
JPs Committed to Protecting Citizens’ Rights during ZOSO

Sep 01, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

1

At least one Custos is warning the security forces that they won’t be allowed to detain persons on mere suspicion while operating in the Zones of Special Operations.

Justices of the Peace, JPs, are empowered under the law to help decide if someone should be detained.

They’ll be the first decision makers in the detention centre.

Custos of St. Catherine, the Reverend Jeffrey McKenzie, says the police will need to provide proper documentation in order to convince JPs that someone should be detained.

And Custos of Manchester, Sally Porteous, says her lay magistrates are ready.

She says JPs will ensure that the human rights of persons are respected.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the first zone could be declared within the next six days.

