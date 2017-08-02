JPS Customers Complain of Massive July Increases

The Jamaica Public Service Company, JPS, has confirmed that it’s been receiving complaints from customers about big increases in their July bills.

But it says this is not due to any rate changes.

Director of Corporate Communications at JPS, Winsome Callum, says the company is assessing the concerns to see if any trend can be identified.

Nationwide News has received complaints from several customers that their bills for July are significantly higher than previous months.

Some people have complained about a doubling of the amounts they usually pay.

JPS says its regional officers have received similar complaints.

Ms. Callum says the increased bills may be partly due to higher electricity usage because of the heat.

