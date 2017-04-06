Search
JPS Electrician Slain in St James Gun Attack

Apr 06, 2017Crime and Court 1

One of two electricians employed by a firm contracted to the Jamaica Public Service, JPS, has died following a gun attack in St. James this morning.

Several gunshots were reportedly fired at the electricians while they were driving through the volatile community of Flanker.

The incident happened at approximately 2:00 this morning.

Residents reported hearing more than 25 shots before the workers were found injured. They were taken to the hospital.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the police are seeking to determine a motive for the killing.

  • Kmi Fire

    Just asking, why were workmen out at 2 AM? especially in a “volatile” neighborhood? if there was an emergency repair they should have had security escorts… MORE THAN 25 SHOTS!

