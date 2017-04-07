JPS Breaks Ground for 190MW Power Plant

The Jamaica Public Service Company, JPS, broke ground on Friday for the long awaited 190-megawatt power plant at Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

The plant will be able to generate more electricity than any other power plant in Jamaica.

It’s also the largest local investment ever in the energy sector.

The cost of the power plant is USD$330-million or over JMD$42-billion.

JPS says most of the funds were raised locally.

According to JPS, over 700 people will get jobs building the new power plant.

Construction is expected to last for 27 months, so it should be ready by July 2019.

The Old Harbour Plant will run on Natural Gas, only the second such power plant in Jamaica, following the Bogue plant in St. James.

JPS says the new plant will add significantly to the energy diversification programme, helping to reduce the country’s over-dependence on oil, and providing cleaner energy for Jamaica.

