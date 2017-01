The number of people investing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, JSE, increased by 20-percent last year.

That’s according to JSE General Manager, Marlene Street Forrest.

Chief Strategist at JN Fund Managers, Ramon Small Ferguson, says many investors gained confidence in the JSE after its stellar performance in 2015, as well as improvements in the local economy.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Street Forrest says several companies registered very impressive growth in 2017.

