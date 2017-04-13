JTA Concerned for Teacher Safety Amidst Behavioral Challenges

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) is expressing concern about reports that teachers at Cumberland High are fearful for their safety.

President of the JTA, Howard Isaacs, says Cumberland is only one of the schools that have teachers concerned about behavioral challenges.

He says the problems being experienced at schools are a reflection of the Jamaican society.

Mr. Isaacs says there’re many issues school administrators are dealing with.

He says the JTA is advocating for more trained professionals who can help with behavior challenges; including guidance counselors.

-30-