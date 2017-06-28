Search
Home Latest_MA JTA Elects New President
Garth Anderson-JTA

JTA Elects New President

Jun 28, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The influential Jamaica Teacher Association, JTA, has a new President-elect.

He’s Garth Anderson.

Mr. Anderson is the President of the Churches Teacher’s College in Manchester.

Anderson emerged ahead during elections which were contested between June 19 and 23.

A total of 13,460 votes were cast. Five-thousand-twenty-four JTA members voted for Mr. Anderson.

Principal of Rosseau Primary, Owen Speid, got 4,622-votes.

Wayne Mullings who’s the Principal of Louise Bennett All-Age school in St. Andrew got 3,814 votes.

Anderson will be officially proclaimed as the winner of the contest at the opening of the JTA’s annual conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay on August 22.

— 30 —

Previous PostOUR Write to Digicel About 'Prepaid Maintenance Fee'

Related articles

Horace Burrell Programme

Hundreds Pour Out for Final Salute to Captain Burrell

Jun 28, 2017

Daryl-Vaz-12

Vaz Brands Opposition Stance on Special Zones Bill ‘Cowardly & Obstructionist’

Jun 28, 2017

worldbank

Govt Secures $9bn World Bank Loan

Jun 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS