JTA Elects New President

The influential Jamaica Teacher Association, JTA, has a new President-elect.

He’s Garth Anderson.

Mr. Anderson is the President of the Churches Teacher’s College in Manchester.

Anderson emerged ahead during elections which were contested between June 19 and 23.

A total of 13,460 votes were cast. Five-thousand-twenty-four JTA members voted for Mr. Anderson.

Principal of Rosseau Primary, Owen Speid, got 4,622-votes.

Wayne Mullings who’s the Principal of Louise Bennett All-Age school in St. Andrew got 3,814 votes.

Anderson will be officially proclaimed as the winner of the contest at the opening of the JTA’s annual conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay on August 22.

