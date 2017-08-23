Search
Home Evening News JTA Rejects Govt’s Wage & Benefits Package

JTA Rejects Govt’s Wage & Benefits Package

Aug 23, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Delegates of the 24,000 strong Jamaica Teachers Association today voted unanimously to reject the government’s wage and benefits offer for the 2017-19 contract period.

JTA President, Georgia Waugh Richards, says members are disgruntled and feel disrespected by what the government has put on the table.

The JTA members voted to reject the offer on the second day of the Association’s Annual General Conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James.

Mrs. Waugh Richards refused to disclose the offer presented by the government. She told reporters that she would discuss the details of the offer with them at a later time.

However, she says following this afternoon’s vote the JTA will formally communicate to the Finance Ministry that it cannot accept the latest offer.

The JTA is to return to the negotiating table with officials from the Finance Ministry in another two weeks.

–30–

Related articles

Commissioner & Security Minister Remain Silent on Controversial JCF Review

Aug 23, 2017

Dr Norman Dunn Confident of By-Election Victory

Aug 23, 2017

Cop Among Four Slapped with Illegal Possession of Firearm

Aug 23, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History