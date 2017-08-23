JTA Rejects Govt’s Wage & Benefits Package

Delegates of the 24,000 strong Jamaica Teachers Association today voted unanimously to reject the government’s wage and benefits offer for the 2017-19 contract period.

JTA President, Georgia Waugh Richards, says members are disgruntled and feel disrespected by what the government has put on the table.

The JTA members voted to reject the offer on the second day of the Association’s Annual General Conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James.

Mrs. Waugh Richards refused to disclose the offer presented by the government. She told reporters that she would discuss the details of the offer with them at a later time.

However, she says following this afternoon’s vote the JTA will formally communicate to the Finance Ministry that it cannot accept the latest offer.

The JTA is to return to the negotiating table with officials from the Finance Ministry in another two weeks.

–30–