Judge allows witnesses in Patrick Powell gun trial.

Presiding Judge Vaughn Smith has approved an appeal for three witnesses to be called on behalf of the defence in businessman Patrick Powell’s gun trial.

Powell is before the courts for failing to hand over his firearm to the police. He’s being represented by defence attorney Deborah Martin.

Judge Smith says the witnesses should be called in the fairness of the trial.

The prosecution had opposed Martin’s request at the start of the trial, to have the three police officers give evidence.

They’d argued that the three officer’s evidence wouldn’t advance the case.

One of the officers is Head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ealan Powell.

The other two are Head of the St Andrew Central Police, Superintendent Frank Buchanan and Inspector Bertland Reynolds.

Inspector Reynolds was a part of the operational team that raided Powell’s home in search of his firearm while he was overseas.

Ms. Martin has not yet indicated if she’ll call all three officers. However, just before news time efforts were being made to have Superintendent Buchanan at court.

–30–