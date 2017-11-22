Search
Justice Minister Calls for New Court Management Structure

Nov 22, 2017

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, is calling for a new management structure for the nation’s courts.

Minister Chuck acknowledges the presence of the Court Administration Division; responsible for the administrative functions of the courts.

But he says it merely operates based on instructions given by members of the Judiciary.

The Justice Minister says there are accountability problems in some of the courts.

He says there’s also poor maintenance of equipment.

Mr. Chuck says he’s hoping that the judiciary and the Court Administration Division will accept his suggestion– because it would make their job easier.

He says he’ll be requesting a response from them on the proposal.

