Justice Minister Issues Warning to ‘Lazy’ JPs

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says laws are coming to punish Justices of the Peace who bring the office into disrepute.

The tough-talking minister also threatened to get rid to non-performing JPs.

Minister Chuck was delivering the keynote address at the swearing in of over 240 Justices of the Peace for the parish of St. Catherine, yesterday.

He says he’ll open the debate on the Justices of the Peace Act, 2017 in the House of Representatives next week.

The Minister also says those who offer to serve as Justice of the Peace will find the job rewarding despite not being compensated.

