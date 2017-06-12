Justice Minister unsure if judges can sue for outstanding pay.

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says he’s not sure if judges can sue the government over outstanding salaries and emoluments.

According to a report in the Sunday Gleaner, Supreme Court judges have written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, threatening to take the matter to court.

The judges are owed over half-a-billion dollars, dating back to 2014.

Almost fifty judges are affected, in addition to other public servants whose salaries are tied to the level of judges, such as the Contractor General, Children’s Advocate, Public Defender,

and Ombudsman. Minister Chuck says the Prime Minister has given a commitment to the judges, but he’s uncertain whether than can in fact, sue.

Minister Chuck says the findings of the Independent Commission on Judges’ Salaries and Remuneration were approved by Parliament and Cabinet in April.

He says it’s now up to the Ministry of Finance to work out the details.

Delroy Chuck, Justice Minister, speaking on Nationwide News.

