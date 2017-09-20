Justice Ministry to Double Courtroom Numbers & Increase Staff

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck says the Ministry will be doubling the number of courtrooms and increase staff to try criminal cases this term.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has complained on Monday that inadequate staffing, among other issues, is making it difficult to reduce the backlog of cases in the courts.

She expressed her frustration as the cases in the Home Circuit Court continue to increase.

Statistics compiled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions show 861 cases are down for trial during the Michaelmas Term, which got under way on Monday.

This includes 733 cases from the previous term and 128 new committals.

Meanwhile, Minister Chuck is again urging stakeholders to place greater focus on using plea bargaining to have cases resolved faster.

Delroy Chuck was speaking yesterday in the House of Representatives.

–30–